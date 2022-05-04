DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas State Senator Royce West has teamed up with Whirpool Corp. to provide nonprofits in Dallas with more refrigerators so they can expand their food pantries.

On Thursday, the senator and company will host an event at Mark Cuban’s Heroes Basketball Center to announce the expansion of Whirlpool’s “Feel Good Fridges” program.

In addition to the announcement, the center will donate 200 food boxes to a nearby school, a South Dallas church and to families who participate at the Heroes Basketball Center.