DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas season may seem so far away, but now may be a good time to start looking for gifts for the family.

Last-minute Christmas shopping has been reported to lead to higher spending, which, if you’re using a credit card, could mean more debt.

WalletHub has commissioned a new report looking at consumer spending in relation to credit cards, citing that credit card debt has increased by $67.1 billion during the second quarter of this year.

State by state, the study says Texas had the second largest credit card increase, ranking amongst states like California, Florida, New York, and Illinois. According to the study, the average household in Texas owes $8,681 in credit card debt following a $593 Q2 increase.

For the full report, visit WalletHub.