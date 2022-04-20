DALLAS (KDAF) — This weekend is the time to stock up on emergency supplies. Texas’ sales tax holiday for emergency supplies is this weekend, April 23-25.

Officials with the City of Fort Worth said on their website, “The state comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.”

Here are some of the things you will be able to buy tax-free:

Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights valued at less than $75

Hurricane shutter and emergency ladders priced at less than $300.

Portable generators priced at less than $3,000