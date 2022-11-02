Deaf Weekend is part of Heroes and Villains Weekend at the Texas Renaissance Festival

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas’ iconic Renaissance Festival is still going and the fun is not slowing down.

This upcoming weekend, Nov. 5-6, will be the festival’s fifth themed weekend, this weekend being it’s Heroes and Villains theme. It will also be the festival’s ASL Deaf weekend.

“We are pleased to invite back ASLfairesTX for American Sign Language and Deaf weekend Nov. 5-6. Interpreters will be at 25 stages using American Sign Language to communicate to the festival’s hearing impaired and deaf visitors throughout the entire weekend,” Carl Foy, Director of Marketing for the Texas Renaissance Festival, said in a news release.

People are encouraged to dress as their favorite heroes or villains from either history or legend.

