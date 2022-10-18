Pirates Adventure Weekend at the Texas Renaissance Festival, October 22nd and 23rd

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to bust out the ol’ peg leg, for this weekend’s theme at Texas Renaissance Festival is sure to be a swashbuckling adventure.

Pirate Adventures is the weekend theme for the weekend of Oct. 22-23.

“Gather your crew and set sail for fun during Pirate Adventures this weekend” Carl Foy, Marketing Director for Texas Renaissance Festival, said in a news release. “Pirate Adventures is the largest pirate party, north of the Gulf of Mexico! Pirate garb, sea shanties, and costume contests; plus over 400 shops, restaurants, and pubs at the Texas Renaissance Festival! You’ll leave singing “yo ho, yo ho…!”

Officials say this is the third themed weekend out of eight themed weekends that are scheduled during this season of the festival.

The festival is open from 9 am. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Thanksgiving Friday.

