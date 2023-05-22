DALLAS (KDAF) — With Memorial Day around the corner, Wallet Hub released data on the best and worst states for military retirees.

Texas has to step up their A-game. The state was ranked #32 out of #51 making it one of the worse states for military retirees, WalletHub states.

“Many retirees face major struggles including Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, disability and homelessness, which are especially difficult to deal with during this period of economic difficulty,” WalletHub said.

Texas is known for its love and generosity, so how can we as Texans support our veterans? Here are some ways to help support veterans in Texas:

Become a Student Ambassador

Encourage your child’s school to register or their teacher’s classroom to help raise awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project. WWP provides life-saving services to veterans injured mentally or physically in the war. Honor Their Courage was launched in 2020 as a Student Ambassador Program.

Donate

There are so many different charities that specialize in helping veterans from The Travis Manion Foundation to DFW Canines for Veterans. There are so many causes locally that you can volunteer and donate to. You can also donate via VA North Texas.

Give to the local Homeless Vets

Homeless Veterans Service of Dallas in partnership with the VA North Texas has helped service the homeless veteran population in Dallas. They accept donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for more information click here.

Carry The Load – Dallas Memorial March

The Dallas Memorial March is a two-day event from May 28 through May 29. March with families and friends to remember those that we have lost or protected our country as the city pays homage to soldiers on Memorial Day.

We hope that you have a wonderful Memorial Day as you remember the true reason for celebrating the holiday. Make sure to love and show appreciation to the vets in your family and community!