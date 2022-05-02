DALLAS (KDAF) — Mother’s Day is coming up and to celebrate all of the contributions mothers make to our society, a new study from WalletHub is looking at which states in the nation are the best (and worst) for working mothers.
To rank the states, WalletHub looked at 17 different key metrics to identify which states were the best and worst for working mothers.
So how does the Lone Star State stack against the rest? Well, according to the study, Texas ranks 28th, citing great access to quality day-care with one of the largest gender pay gaps in the nation. Here are some key findings from Texas:
- 3rd – Day-Care Quality
- 21st – Pediatricians per Capita
- 4th – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)
- 46th – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives
- 39th – Female Unemployment Rate
- 27th – Parental-Leave Policy Score
- 49th – Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours)
- 37th – % of Single-Mom Families in Poverty
Best states for working mothers:
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- Rhode Island
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Washington D.C.
- Vermont
- New Jersey
- New York
- New Hampshire
For the full report, visit WalletHub.com.