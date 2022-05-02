DALLAS (KDAF) — Mother’s Day is coming up and to celebrate all of the contributions mothers make to our society, a new study from WalletHub is looking at which states in the nation are the best (and worst) for working mothers.

To rank the states, WalletHub looked at 17 different key metrics to identify which states were the best and worst for working mothers.

So how does the Lone Star State stack against the rest? Well, according to the study, Texas ranks 28th, citing great access to quality day-care with one of the largest gender pay gaps in the nation. Here are some key findings from Texas:

3 rd – Day-Care Quality

– Day-Care Quality 21 st – Pediatricians per Capita

– Pediatricians per Capita 4 th – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

– Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s) 46 th – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

– Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives 39 th – Female Unemployment Rate

– Female Unemployment Rate 27 th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

– Parental-Leave Policy Score 49 th – Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours)

– Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours) 37th – % of Single-Mom Families in Poverty

Best states for working mothers:

Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island Minnesota Wisconsin Washington D.C. Vermont New Jersey New York New Hampshire

For the full report, visit WalletHub.com.