DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are the best times but also the worst when it comes to drunk driving and accidents.

Nearly 30% of fatal car accidents in November and December of 2021 involved a drunk driver, according to reports.

A new study by Forbes Advisor revealed the worst states for drunk driving. They compared all 50 states across six key metrics and found that Texas ranks #3 among the worst states for drunk driving.

Texas ranks second worst for both the share of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes (8.30 per 100,000 licensed drivers) and the percentage of traffic deaths caused by drunk drivers (42.37%), according to the study.

Be careful when driving this season, and abide by all traffic laws.