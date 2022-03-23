DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas has ranked 16th in a new WalletHub study of the year’s most and least innovative states in the nation.

Study officials compared all 50 states including Washington D.C. across 22 different metrics relating to innovation-friendliness, such as a state’s share of STEM professionals, R&D spending per capita and tech-company density.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Here are their top 10 list of the most innovative states in the nation:

  1. Washington D.C.
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Washington
  4. Maryland
  5. Colorado
  6. Virginia
  7. California
  8. Delaware
  9. New Hampshire
  10. Utah

Click here to learn more about what’s happening in Texas.

Key findings from the study regarding Texas include:

  • 19th – Share of STEM Professionals
  • 18th – Projected STEM-Job Demand by 2028
  • 29th – Eighth-Grade Math & Science Performance
  • 24th – Share of Science & Engineering Graduates Aged 25+
  • 14th – Share of Technology Companies
  • 31st – R&D Spending per Capita
  • 18th – Venture-Capital Funding per Capita
Source: WalletHub

For the full report, click here.