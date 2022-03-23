DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas has ranked 16th in a new WalletHub study of the year’s most and least innovative states in the nation.
Study officials compared all 50 states including Washington D.C. across 22 different metrics relating to innovation-friendliness, such as a state’s share of STEM professionals, R&D spending per capita and tech-company density.
Here are their top 10 list of the most innovative states in the nation:
- Washington D.C.
- Massachusetts
- Washington
- Maryland
- Colorado
- Virginia
- California
- Delaware
- New Hampshire
- Utah
Key findings from the study regarding Texas include:
- 19th – Share of STEM Professionals
- 18th – Projected STEM-Job Demand by 2028
- 29th – Eighth-Grade Math & Science Performance
- 24th – Share of Science & Engineering Graduates Aged 25+
- 14th – Share of Technology Companies
- 31st – R&D Spending per Capita
- 18th – Venture-Capital Funding per Capita
Source: WalletHub
For the full report, click here.