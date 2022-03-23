DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas has ranked 16th in a new WalletHub study of the year’s most and least innovative states in the nation.

Study officials compared all 50 states including Washington D.C. across 22 different metrics relating to innovation-friendliness, such as a state’s share of STEM professionals, R&D spending per capita and tech-company density.

Here are their top 10 list of the most innovative states in the nation:

Washington D.C. Massachusetts Washington Maryland Colorado Virginia California Delaware New Hampshire Utah

Key findings from the study regarding Texas include:

19 th – Share of STEM Professionals

– Share of STEM Professionals 18 th – Projected STEM-Job Demand by 2028

– Projected STEM-Job Demand by 2028 29 th – Eighth-Grade Math & Science Performance

– Eighth-Grade Math & Science Performance 24 th – Share of Science & Engineering Graduates Aged 25+

– Share of Science & Engineering Graduates Aged 25+ 14 th – Share of Technology Companies

– Share of Technology Companies 31 st – R&D Spending per Capita

– R&D Spending per Capita 18th – Venture-Capital Funding per Capita

For the full report, click here.