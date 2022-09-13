View of the Dallas skyline through the Horseshoe highway built to upgrade the congested interchange in downtown Dallas. (Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new annual Global Groundwork Index from Site Selection Magazine has named Texas as the leading state in the nation for infrastructure and corporate investments.

Texas Economic Development reveal the news on Twitter, saying, “Texas is again recognized for our ability to align private- & public-sector investment in physical facility & #infrastructure projects, ranking #1 on @SiteSelection Magazine’s Global Groundwork Index.”

Governor Greg Abbott applauded the Lone Star State for this achievement on his Twitter page as well.

In a tweet, he said, “Texas AGAIN leads the nation for #infrastructure & corporate investments, topping @SiteSelection’s Global Groundwork Index―for the 5th year IN A ROW! Another indicator of strong business confidence & future jobs growth. #TexasWorks“

For the full index, click here.