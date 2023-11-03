DALLAS (KDAF) — “Let’s go Rangers!”

Nov. 3 was a historic day for Texas Rangers fans as they were able to celebrate the return of their hometown heroes. The parade welcomed the Rangers home in Arlington at Globe Life Field.

The City of Arlington was only expecting 250,000. However, fans super exceeded that number with more than 700,000 Rangers fans in attendance.

The players took time to express their emotions about the win, and what it meant for them. “It’s hard to put it into words it still doesn’t feel like it’s quite settled in yet,” pitcher Nathan Eovaldi continued. “I think after today it will sink in a lot more.”

The youngest player on the team is Evan Carter. Carter is still floating sky high in his success, after turning 21 in late August, the outfielder was called up from the minors in September, before Texas’ postseason.

“At the end of the day, you aren’t really out there for personal gain, personal success,” Carter said. “Whatever I can do at the moment to help the team win, that’s kinda what you want to do. No matter what type of success may come.”

Well, this is the type of success that many Texas Rangers fans were proud to be a part of. Go Rangers!