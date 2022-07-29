DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers just won’t stop celebrating 50 years as a franchise and rightfully so! This time, they’re doubling down in the kick’s game with another dope giveaway.

The Rangers have released images of their 1 of 1 1980’s retro Rangers Jordan 1’s that were created by Jake Danklefs of Dank & Co. which makes custom footwear. “Our second 50th anniversary shoe giveaway! RT for a chance to win these 1 of 1 1980’s Rangers Jordan 1’s created by @jwdanklefs,” the Rangers tweeted.

It’s simple really, all you have to do is retweet their tweet in order to have your shot at the team’s second 50th anniversary shoe giveaway!