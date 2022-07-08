ARLINGTON (KDAF) — Take me out to the ball game! Over at Globe Life Field the Texas Rangers won’t be the only ones playing nine innings.

The City of Arlington says that the Rangers announced the opening of Oatly Park this week! Oatly Park is a kid-friendly wiffle ball park at Globe Life Field. “Kids 12 and younger will get to take five swings free of charge. Oatly Park opens 30 min before first pitch until the last out.”

The City of Arlington writes, “The Texas Rangers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening Oatly Park during a media event at Globe Life Field. Rangers Youth Academy athletes were among the first to take swings in the new park and were joined by Texas Rangers players Josh Smith and Joe Barlow, as well as long-time public address announcer and EVP of ballpark, entertainment, promotion and production, Chuck Morgan.”

What you need to know about Oatly Park according to the Texas Rangers

Located on upper concourse in center field above Grand Slam Team Store

Dimensions of the new park are 59 feet to center field, 51 feet down the right-field line, and 49 feet down the left-field line

Oatly Park will be open 30 minutes prior to the game’s first pitch until the game’s final pitch, and operates on a first come, first served basis with no admission necessary

Each youngster 12 and under will get five swings