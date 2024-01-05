The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers theme nights offer a chance for fans to get their hands on special, limited-edition merchandise.

From a collab with popular Dallas streetwear brand True Brvnd to Whataburger merch to Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks and Stars cross-over jerseys, here’s all the theme nights for the upcoming 2024 season.

April 26: True Brvnd Hat

vs. Seattle Mariners

Get the iconic True Brvnd Texas Rangers hat, complete with the upside down logo on the front of the cap.

April 30: Whataburger Hat

vs. Washington Nationals

Whataburger Night returns to the ballpark with a special themed cap.

May 13: Josh Jung Junglecat Bobblehead

vs. Cleveland Guardians

This theme night prize is so special, the Rangers haven’t even released a photo of it yet. Rest assured, the bobblehead featuring third baseman Josh Jung is sure to be impressive.

May 15: Adolis García Call of Duty Endowment Bobblehead

vs. Cleveland Guardians

A crossover between Adolis García and Call of Duty, these bobbleheads feature the outfielder wearing a flak jacket. A portion of every ticket sold for this game will go back to The Call of Duty Endowment, which identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed veterans back to work.

June 18: Dallas Cowboys City Connect Jersey

vs. New York Mets

Co-branded jersey between the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys. Rep both of your favorite teams in one!

June 19: Shark Week

Get a Shark Week themed bobblehead of Max Scherzer, riding a shark, because why not?

July 2: Dallas Stars City Connect Jersey

vs. San Diego Padres

Co-branded jersey between the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Stars, featuring the Peagle on the front and the Stars logo on both sleeves.

July 24: Dallas Mavericks City Connect Jersey

vs. Chicago White Sox

Another co-branded jersey, this time between the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Sept. 18: True Brvnd Hispanic Heritage Hat

vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Another collab with True Brvnd, but this time featuring an all-red cap with an upside down ‘Tejas’ on the front.

You must purchase a Theme Night ticket in order to get the special limited-edition merch. Item redemption will occur the day of your specific game at the kiosk located in the NW corner of the stadium by our Guest Services (unless otherwise specified.) Item pickup is available when gates open until the conclusion of the 3rd inning.