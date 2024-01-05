The video above is from a previous related segment.
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers theme nights offer a chance for fans to get their hands on special, limited-edition merchandise.
From a collab with popular Dallas streetwear brand True Brvnd to Whataburger merch to Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks and Stars cross-over jerseys, here’s all the theme nights for the upcoming 2024 season.
April 26: True Brvnd Hat
vs. Seattle Mariners
Get the iconic True Brvnd Texas Rangers hat, complete with the upside down logo on the front of the cap.
April 30: Whataburger Hat
vs. Washington Nationals
Whataburger Night returns to the ballpark with a special themed cap.
May 13: Josh Jung Junglecat Bobblehead
vs. Cleveland Guardians
This theme night prize is so special, the Rangers haven’t even released a photo of it yet. Rest assured, the bobblehead featuring third baseman Josh Jung is sure to be impressive.
May 15: Adolis García Call of Duty Endowment Bobblehead
vs. Cleveland Guardians
A crossover between Adolis García and Call of Duty, these bobbleheads feature the outfielder wearing a flak jacket. A portion of every ticket sold for this game will go back to The Call of Duty Endowment, which identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed veterans back to work.
June 18: Dallas Cowboys City Connect Jersey
vs. New York Mets
Co-branded jersey between the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys. Rep both of your favorite teams in one!
June 19: Shark Week
Get a Shark Week themed bobblehead of Max Scherzer, riding a shark, because why not?
July 2: Dallas Stars City Connect Jersey
vs. San Diego Padres
Co-branded jersey between the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Stars, featuring the Peagle on the front and the Stars logo on both sleeves.
July 24: Dallas Mavericks City Connect Jersey
vs. Chicago White Sox
Another co-branded jersey, this time between the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Mavericks.
Sept. 18: True Brvnd Hispanic Heritage Hat
vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Another collab with True Brvnd, but this time featuring an all-red cap with an upside down ‘Tejas’ on the front.
You must purchase a Theme Night ticket in order to get the special limited-edition merch. Item redemption will occur the day of your specific game at the kiosk located in the NW corner of the stadium by our Guest Services (unless otherwise specified.) Item pickup is available when gates open until the conclusion of the 3rd inning.