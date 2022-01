DALLAS (KDAF) — Powerball players be on the lookout! Texas Lottery has announced that the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is now at a whopping $610 million.

$1.5M won off 2 Texas Lottery tickets on first Monday of 2022

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT!



The jackpot for Wednesday night’s #Powerball drawing has been INCREASED TO $610 MILLION!



Pick up a ticket at a Texas Lottery® retailer near you.#TexasLottery #Texas pic.twitter.com/gh3l1c67VS — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) January 4, 2022

Read more top stories on CW33.com!