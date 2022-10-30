DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together.

When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?

We checked out a report from Gayot on 2022’s best pizza restaurants in America and a restaurant in Southeast Texas took the top spot. “Starting to serve pizza in 1905, Lombardi’s in New York City is generally considered the first pizzeria in America. Thus began the country’s love affair with pizza — that magical medley of dough, sauce and melty cheese,” the report said.

The top spot on Gayot’s list can be found in Houston at Bollo Woodfired Pizza! Travel over to Upper Kirby for some authentic Neopolitan pizza straight from an 800-degree wood-fired oven.

Gayot said, “Houston’s Bollo Woodfired Pizza sources real buffalo mozzarella and 00 flour from Italy. Of course, there’s a Margherita pie on the menu; however, the true standouts are the Biancos, like the Bianco de Bollo with a base of extra virgin olive oil, basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella.”