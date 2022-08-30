FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Do you love to do DIY-based projects? This Texas conference may be the one for you.

The annual Texas Pinners Conference & Expo is making its way back to North Texas on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. This Texas-sized conference features more than 100 Pinterest-based classes taught by the best presenters in the nation.

The event will also host 200 businesses where eventgoers can buy beautiful DIY crafts, cooking items, sell-improvement items, photography, party planning items, scrapbooking items and more.

And we all know what you’re about to ask. The answer is “no”. You do not have to be on Pinterest to come to the convention.

Here are all the details

General admission, which includes exhibits and shopping, is $10 per person. Class passes range from $19 to $29. Some classes may require you to buy a kit to participate. Children 8 years old and younger get free admission to all events.

The expo will be at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. Parking is $10 per day. The event will be open during the following hours:

Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.