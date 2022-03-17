DALLAS (KDAF) — Experience the joy of playing pinball on an epic scale. The 2022 Texas Pinball Festival is making its way to Frisco from March 25 to March 27, located at the Embassy Suites Dallas.

Be a part of the massive video game event featuring more than 400 pinball machines, classic video games and other game room goodies set up in an incredible 40,000 square foot game room. Oh and did we also mention, the games are set up on free play mode? No quarters necessary.

As if you didn’t need another reason to come, children 5-years-old and younger get in free AND if you bring you’re own machine or classic video game, you get a free weekend pass and the official delegation of “exhibitor”.

All exhibitors will also be entered into their various Best In Show competitions with the chance to win ribbons and cash prizes. One lucky winner will take home a new pinball machine.

Here are the festival hours and ticket prices:

Friday : 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Adults $35, Children $25

: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Adults $35, Children $25 Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m | Adults $45, Children $35

10 a.m. to 12 a.m | Adults $45, Children $35 Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Adults $25, Children $15