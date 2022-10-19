A dog dressed as a witch for Halloween. A golden retriever sits in a park in autumn with orange pumpkins and a large spider for the holiday.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween is near and for some, this can be a fun occasion, but for our pets, the spooky season could leave them stressed out.

To ensure that your pet has the most fun this season, here are some tips from North Texas animal shelter Operation Kindness.

Keep the treats for yourself

Do not give your pets any trick-or-treat candy.

If you suspect your pet has eaten candy, or anything toxic, call your veterinarian immediately or call the ASPCA Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.

Door darting

If your pet is easily affected by these sounds or interruptions to their routine, it may be best to keep them in a separate room or tucked away safely in their crates.

Keep a very close eye on pets that you leave out that could have access to the front door. Even pets that don’t typically dart out the door at the first opportunity can attempt to escape when faced with new stressors of the evening!

In case your pet gets out of the house

Operation Kindness advises that all pets always wear collars and ID tags, as well as be microchipped. If your pet should get spooked and run away, proper identification means that they are much more likely to get reunited with you quickly.

If your pet is microchipped (if you adopted from Operation Kindness – they are!), check with the microchip company and make sure your contact information is up to date.

Make sure your pets are comfortable in their costumes

A lot of cats and dogs enjoy joining in on the festivities and showing off a fun costume; however, many pets can find costumes restrictive, uncomfortable and even startling. If your pet is showing signs of stress while in their costume, such as excessive panting, sweaty paws, or simply not moving freely – it’s probably best to forego the costume.

If you do dress your pet up, make sure there aren’t any elements of the costume that could cause scratchiness or discomfort, constrict your pet’s movement or breathing or obscure their vision.

A good alternative to a costume could be putting a Halloween-themed banana or festive collar on your pet!

Halloween home décor

Don’t forget to consider your pet’s safety when decorating for the season! Secure any decorations that could come apart and pose choking hazards for your dogs or cats.

Candles can help set a spooky mood, but make sure to keep them out of reach of your pets so they don’t burn themselves or knock the candles over!

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.