DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is here and this time of the year is rife with thieves looking for ways to scam unsuspecting people.

That’s why it’s always good to make sure you are protected online, whether that is changing your passwords or purchasing a VPN. But what about geographic location? Does that make you more susceptible to identity theft?

A new report from WalletHub has analyzed all 50 states and has ranked them based on which states are the most and least vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

As it turns out, Texas is more vulnerable to these crimes than most other states, ranking as the 12th most vulnerable state in the nation.

WalletHub officials analyzed each state based on 14 different metrics such as the amount of identity-theft complaints per capita to the average loss amount due to fraud.

Here is how Texas ranked in some of those metrics, with 1st being the most vulnerable and 51 being the least vulnerable:

12 th – Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita

– Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita 7 th – Avg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft

– Avg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft 17 th – Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita

– Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita 9 th – Median Loss Amount Due to Fraud

– Median Loss Amount Due to Fraud 18 th – State Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit Reports

– State Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit Reports 1 st – Identity-Theft Passport Program

– Identity-Theft Passport Program 39th – Persons Arrested for Fraud per Capita

For the full report, visit WalletHub.