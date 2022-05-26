DALLAS (KDAF) — Every year, the Texas-based nonprofit Ride For Your Flag makes a multi-state motorcycle ride from Dallas to Bozeman, Montana.

Officials say the goal of this ride in a typical year is to challenge veterans and first responders mentally and physically as they journey across the nation raising money and awareness for the causes they support.

However, after one of the organization’s members was personally impacted by the shooting in Uvalde, the organization says the mission of this year’s ride is to raise funds for the victims of the shooting.

“One of our own, who was going to be on the ride, lost family members,” Chris Briley, founder of RFYF, said in a news release. “We are immediately changing our focus and purpose for this year’s ride and will now be riding for the victims who lost their lives and raising money to help support their families.”

On top of a $25,000 donation from the organization, officials say they are looking to raise $100,000 for the victims’ families during their six-day ride.

To support their mission, click here. The organization will be raising money from May 26 to June 1.