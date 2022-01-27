DALLAS (KDAF) — One Texas nonprofit is here to help you out on Valentine’s Day to say I love you the best way they know how, a box full of barbecue.

On Feb. 12 at Lakewood Brewery, the nonprofit, Meat Fight, will have take-home Valentine’s Day gifts for the BBQ lover in your life.

Tickets for the drive-thru event are $135 (for those age 21-and-up) and 100% of the money is going to support the Meat Fight MS Research Endowment at UT Southwestern along with programs to help those with MS to take on endurance events including a hike in the Grand Canyon.

A ticket will get you a BBQ box for two adults which will feature meat from restaurants in the Dallas area along with sides, treats and beer. You can find tickets and more information on the event here.