Texas National Guard soldier from Mansfield dies in training at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The Texas Military Department says a Texas Army National Guard soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Hood. The department says in a news release that 36-year-old Sgt. Bradley Moore of Mansfield died Thursday during land navigation training. The statement says Moore’s death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. At least four U.S. Army soldiers at Fort Hood have been found dead near the base since June. There’s no indication the deaths are related.

