DALLAS (KDAF) — During the holidays, Fort Worth’s drive-thru light show at Texas Motor Speedway is running and ready to bring Christmas cheer.

The Chirstmas pop-up will be available from now until Jan. 7. Which is plenty of chances to go out there and cover the two-miles of sparkling lights with friends and family.

The drive through will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with car rates starting at $35.

For more infomration, visit giftoflightstexas.org.

Gift of Lights