DALLAS (KDAF) — Anyone in the mood for a party? No? What if I told you it’s free and it’s at Texas Motor Speedway?

Okay, now that you’re interested, Texas Motor Speedway is hosting a free party on May 21, Jag Metals Camper Shindig. The Shindig will be for campers and fans; did we mention it’s going to be free?

That Saturday from 8:30-10 p.m., Texas Motor Speedway wants you to join them for a night of live music, driver appearances, free food, Coca-Cola beverages (while they last), prizes and free parking.

“Come join us on Saturday May 21st 8:30pm-10:00pm for live music, driver appearances, free food and Coca-Cola beverages while they last, prizes and free parking! @sarahhobbsmusic@ACopelandmusic and Brendyn Kyle,” Texas Motor Speedway tweeted.