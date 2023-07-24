Texas ranks high among states obsessed with healthy eating. See where we fall, according to the Great Green Wall.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Majority of Texans actually eat healthy, according to a new study. Despite the larger than life food portions you can find all throughout Texas, we actually ranked top five.

According to a new study by the health information website Great Green Wall Health, Texas ranked number four in states more eager to eat healthy. The website claims to have determined what each state was looking for online from a list of the 115 most popular search terms for healthy eating.

Texas averaged around 1,8222 monthly searches pertaining to healthy eating per 100,000 people, according to the study. Out of all 50 states, Colorado ranked number one with an average of 2,114 monthly searches per 100,000 population, leading the country in most healthy eating searches.

Arizona (ranked second, 19,010 searches per 100,000 people), Utah (ranked third, 1,831 searches per 100,000 people), and New York (ranked fifth, 1,803 searches per 100,000 people) completing the top five states.