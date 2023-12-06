DALLAS (KDAF) — Two winning Texas Lottery tickets were sold in Austin, with jackpots of $250,000 and $25,000.

The winning numbers for the All or Nothing Morning (12/5/23) Texas Lottery ticket were 3 – 4 – 5- 8 – 9 – 10 – 13 – 16 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 22. The winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner on Rockwood Lane in Austin.

The winning numbers for the Cash Five (12/5/23) Texas Lottery ticket were 7 – 15 – 18 – 19 – 29. The winning ticket was sold at H-E-B #659 in Austin.

The Texas Lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”