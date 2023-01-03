DALLAS (KDAF) — It is the new year which means new opportunities.

The Texas Lottery has announced that a cash blitz is headed to Texas. Texans who play any of the new Cash Blitz scratch ticket games will have the opportunity to win big.

“All five multiplier-style scratch ticket games offer great cash prizes and allow players to enter their non-winning tickets into second-chance promotional drawings for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime VIP trip to an iHeartRadio event or concert of their choice or a chance to participate in the $10 Million Cash Blitz Challenge,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in a news release.

The following games include:

200X Cash Blitz: this $20 game has more than 30 chances to win a price on every ticket, including four $1 million prizes. players also have a chance to have their prizes multiplied by 10, 20, 50, 100, or 200 times

this $20 game has more than 30 chances to win a price on every ticket, including four $1 million prizes. players also have a chance to have their prizes multiplied by 10, 20, 50, 100, or 200 times 100X Cash Blitz : this $10 game has 25 chances to win cash prizes on each ticket, including one of eight $500,000 prizes. players have the chance to multiply their prizes by 10, 20, 50, or 100 times.

: this $10 game has 25 chances to win cash prizes on each ticket, including one of eight $500,000 prizes. players have the chance to multiply their prizes by 10, 20, 50, or 100 times. 50X Cash Blitz : this $5 game has 20 chances to win a cash prize on each ticket, including 10 prizes worth $200,000

: this $5 game has 20 chances to win a cash prize on each ticket, including 10 prizes worth $200,000 30X Cash Blitz Crossword : this $3 game offers the opportunity to win one of 10 $60,000 prizes

: this $3 game offers the opportunity to win one of 10 $60,000 prizes 20X Cash Blitz: this $1 game gives players five chances to win a cash prize that could be multiplied by five, 10, or 20 times

These games will be made available beginning on Jan. 2.