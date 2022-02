DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery has announced that the annuitized jackpot for Feb. 28’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $65 million.

Officials say that the drawing is estimated at a $43.3 million cash value. They also say there were no Powerball jackpot or 2nd prize winners in Texas for the Powerball drawing on Feb. 26.

Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play.