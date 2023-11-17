DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s somebody’s lucky day – two winning Texas Lottery tickets were sold in Fort Worth and Arlington!

The All or Nothing Evening ticket, worth $250,000 was sold in Fort Worth at the Kwik Panther Food Mart on Meadowbrook Drive. The winning numbers were 2-4-7-8-10-11-12-14-16-18-21-24.

One of the Texas Two Step tickets was sold in Arlington at the Cho Saigon New Market on Collins Street. The second Texas Two Step ticket was sold at Quick Stop #8 on Avenue F in Bay City, near Houston. The winning numbers were 7-11-12-26-31. The winners of the Texas Two Step will share the advertised prize.

There were two jackpot-winning tickets sold for last night's #TexasTwoStep drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Arlington and #BayCity! The winners will share the advertised $350,000 jackpot prize.#TexasLottery pic.twitter.com/l0gNgN98n5 — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) November 17, 2023

The Texas Lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.”