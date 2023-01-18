DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs, but there are some wandering eyes to a Texas Lottery game whose jackpot has risen to nearly $33 million.

The lottery reports its Lotto Texas game’s jackpot has reached $32.25 million for Wednesday, January 18’s drawing which just so happens to be the third-largest jackpot prize in North America.

This jackpot has a cash value of $19.6 million and if there is no jackpot winner for this Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot will grow to $33 million for Saturday’s drawing.

“Texas Lottery players are excited to have another chance at playing for the largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than two years,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “As the Lotto Texas jackpot continues to grow, so do sales for the game, which benefits public education in the state of Texas. We want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”