DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t yet, you’ve still got time as of the time of this article’s writing to head out to wherever you can buy Texas Lottery tickets to try your hand at the third-largest ever Mega Millions jackpot at $660 million.

The cash value option for this jackpot is at $376.9 million and the drawing is set to take place Friday, July 22 at 11 p.m. ET. Mega Millions says, “If won at that level, it would be the third largest prize in Mega Millions history! Only two billion-dollar jackpots have ever been higher – $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on January 22, 2021.”

The last draw for Mega Millions was July 19 where no one won the jackpot or secondary prize in Texas, however one person did win $30,000 by matching four of the five winning numbers with the Mega Ball. The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and the Mega Ball was 25.

“Since the jackpot was last won on April 15, there have been more than 17.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 16 states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.”

Good luck out there!