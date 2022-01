DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery says someone from Mabank has claimed a $1 million top prize from the scratch ticket game, $1,000,000 Ultimate.

In a news release on Thursday, the lottery says the winning ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip on State Highway 34 S in Terrell. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This $1 million win was one of four top prizes worth that amount to be claimed from the $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch ticket game.