DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery says a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in Roma.

One lucky winner in Roma matched the five winning Mega Millions numbers (3, 12, 38, 53 and 58) to get the seven-figure win. If the lottery player would have “Megaplied” they would have won $3 million.

The ticket was sold at the El Tigre Food Store on East Grant Street in Roma.