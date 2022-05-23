DALLAS (KDAF) — FAN EXPO Dallas is coming back to Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from June 17-19.

Meet some of your favorite stars, buy awesome collectibles and connect with people from your favorite fandoms at this massive three-day event.

“FAN EXPO Dallas is the largest sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Texas that attracts tens of thousands of people at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center,” their website says.

Some of the celebrities expected to come to this year’s convention include:

Brendan Fraser

Elijah Wood

Giancarlo Esposito

Ashley Eckstein

Nathan Fillion

Dominic Monaghan

Ming-Na Wen

Tickets are still available. To get your tickets, click here.