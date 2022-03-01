DALLAS (KDAF) — Players of some of the top lottery draw games in the U.S. can now purchase a ticket while checking out at a certain grocery store in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Lottery announced Monday that players can purchase Powerball and Mega Millions tickets in the checkout lanes at all Texas Kroger stores with a QUICKTICKET. This ticket will have pre-printed Quick Pick numbers under a removable scratch surface, which the lottery says combines the popularity of those top draw games with the feel of a scratch ticket.

This new feature is available for $4 and $10 for both games and add-ons aren’t available for purchase.

“To play, a QUICKTICKET can be purchased at a Kroger store location and will be activated by the clerk at the

cash register without using a dedicated lottery terminal. At that time, the Quick Pick numbers are entered into the next available Powerball or Mega Millions drawing. The player then scratches the QUICKTICKET to reveal their Quick Pick numbers,” the Texas Lottery explains.

As of Tuesday, March 1, the Mega Millions estimated jackpot is at $102 million and the next drawing is at 10 p.m. CT Tuesday. Powerball’s estimated jackpot is $73 million and the next drawing is set for March 2.