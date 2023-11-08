The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a new music festival coming to town!

Big as Texas is an independently-produced Country and Americana music festival making its debut at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds outside of Houston on May 10 to 24, 2024.

“With aspirations as large as the Lone Star State itself, our new three-day outdoor celebration features a world-class music lineup, plus dozens of Texas vendors and artisans alongside custom exhibitions, immersive art installations, live-fire grilling, carnival games, and more for attendees of all ages,” the website said.

The lineup includes Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Midland, Dwight Yoakam, Clay Walker, Maddie & Tae, Morgan Wade, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. A portion of net ticket proceeds will be donated to benefit suicide prevention.

For more news and information, visit their website.