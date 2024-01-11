DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you on the move? America’s residential landscape is shifting, fueled by those searching for work, a better place to call home, or just for an adventure. The pandemic ignited this trend, with 8.2 million people on the move between 2020 and 2022.

But where are people moving?

Texas ranks second on the list. According to research by StorageCafe, Texas attracted around 172,000 more residents than it lost in 2022.

Furthermore, the people moving to Texas are predominantly millennials and Gen Z — 37 percent and 15 percent, respectively. In fact, Texas welcomed the most millennials and Gen Z adults overall, accounting for 346,000 of its new residents, solidifying its status as the second-youngest state in the nation.

Here’s a snapshot of the notable findings regarding Texas uncovered by the data:

West Coasters flock to the Lone Star State : Roughly a sixth of the 660,000 newcomers were from California. Individuals moved to Texas from California at a rate 2.35 times higher than Florida, the next highest contributor of migrants to Texas.

: Roughly a sixth of the 660,000 newcomers were from California. Individuals moved to Texas from California at a rate 2.35 times higher than Florida, the next highest contributor of migrants to Texas. Californians and New Yorkers (the 3rd-most popular relocation state) brought the most money , with an income of over $65,000 (above the state average of $55,000), compared to those who moved from Florida, Louisiana and Colorado, who made between $51,000 and $55,000.

Who is the typical person moving to Texas? Millennial renters with an average yearly income of $50,000. They are followed by Gen Z, the youngest demographic entering the housing market. Additionally, the Lone Star State is drawing in a well-educated demographic. A full 36 percent of its new residents have earned at least a bachelor's degree. Also, an appreciable 14 percent of those moving in are working from home.

The self storage market in the state is prepared to support intense move-in activity, boasting approximately 10 square feet of storage space per capita, making it the 8th-best supplied market in the US.

Millennial renters with an average yearly income of $50,000. They are followed by Gen Z, the youngest demographic entering the housing market. Additionally, the Lone Star State is drawing in a well-educated demographic. A full 36 percent of its new residents have earned at least a bachelor’s degree. Also, an appreciable 14 percent of those moving in are working from home. The self storage market in the state is prepared to support intense move-in activity, boasting approximately 10 square feet of storage space per capita, making it the 8th-best supplied market in the US.

Florida was the most popular state for movers, with a net population gain of nearly 240,000, while North Carolina claimed third with a net influx of nearly 79,000.

