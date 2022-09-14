DALLAS (KDAF) — The Lone Star State is being lauded for its diversity, with a new report from WalletHub calling it the second most diverse state in the nation.

WalletHub has just released a new report looking at the most and least diverse states in the nation, comparing all 50 states across more than 10 different metrics measuring a state’s diversity-friendliness.

Texas received high marks in areas like religious diversity, industry diversity, linguistic diversity, and racial diversity. Other key metrics include:

Diversity in Texas (1=Most Diverse, 25=Avg.):

23 rd – Income Diversity

– Income Diversity 9 th – Educational-Attainment Diversity

– Educational-Attainment Diversity 4 th – Racial & Ethnic Diversity

– Racial & Ethnic Diversity 3 rd – Linguistic Diversity

– Linguistic Diversity 26 th – Birthplace Diversity

– Birthplace Diversity 1 st – Industry Diversity*

– Industry Diversity* 20 th – Occupational Diversity*

– Occupational Diversity* 26 th – Worker-Class Diversity*

– Worker-Class Diversity* 29 th – Marital-Status Diversity

– Marital-Status Diversity 5 th – Household-Size Diversity

– Household-Size Diversity 6th – Religious Diversity

*Includes civilian employed population aged 16 and older

The 10 most diverse states in the nation are as follows:

California Texas Hawaii New Jersey New York New Mexico Florida Maryland Nevada Arizona

For the full report, visit WalletHub.