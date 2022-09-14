DALLAS (KDAF) — The Lone Star State is being lauded for its diversity, with a new report from WalletHub calling it the second most diverse state in the nation.

WalletHub has just released a new report looking at the most and least diverse states in the nation, comparing all 50 states across more than 10 different metrics measuring a state’s diversity-friendliness.

Texas received high marks in areas like religious diversity, industry diversity, linguistic diversity, and racial diversity. Other key metrics include:

Diversity in Texas (1=Most Diverse, 25=Avg.):

  • 23rd – Income Diversity
  • 9th – Educational-Attainment Diversity
  • 4th – Racial & Ethnic Diversity
  • 3rd – Linguistic Diversity
  • 26th – Birthplace Diversity
  • 1st – Industry Diversity*
  • 20th – Occupational Diversity*
  • 26th – Worker-Class Diversity*
  • 29th – Marital-Status Diversity
  • 5th – Household-Size Diversity
  • 6th – Religious Diversity

*Includes civilian employed population aged 16 and older

The 10 most diverse states in the nation are as follows:

  1. California
  2. Texas
  3. Hawaii
  4. New Jersey
  5. New York
  6. New Mexico
  7. Florida
  8. Maryland
  9. Nevada
  10. Arizona
Source: WalletHub

For the full report, visit WalletHub.