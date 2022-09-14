DALLAS (KDAF) — The Lone Star State is being lauded for its diversity, with a new report from WalletHub calling it the second most diverse state in the nation.
WalletHub has just released a new report looking at the most and least diverse states in the nation, comparing all 50 states across more than 10 different metrics measuring a state’s diversity-friendliness.
Texas received high marks in areas like religious diversity, industry diversity, linguistic diversity, and racial diversity. Other key metrics include:
Diversity in Texas (1=Most Diverse, 25=Avg.):
- 23rd – Income Diversity
- 9th – Educational-Attainment Diversity
- 4th – Racial & Ethnic Diversity
- 3rd – Linguistic Diversity
- 26th – Birthplace Diversity
- 1st – Industry Diversity*
- 20th – Occupational Diversity*
- 26th – Worker-Class Diversity*
- 29th – Marital-Status Diversity
- 5th – Household-Size Diversity
- 6th – Religious Diversity
*Includes civilian employed population aged 16 and older
The 10 most diverse states in the nation are as follows:
- California
- Texas
- Hawaii
- New Jersey
- New York
- New Mexico
- Florida
- Maryland
- Nevada
- Arizona
For the full report, visit WalletHub.