DALLAS (KDAF) — Women’s Equality Day is this Friday, Aug. 26, and in the spirit of Women’s Equality, we want to take a second of introspection.

A new report from WalletHub is looking at which states are the best (and worst) for Women’s Equality and it looks like Texas has some work to do.

According to the study, Texas ranked as the 9th worst state for Women’s Equality in the nation, citing some of the worst political representation and educational attainment for women in the country.

Here’s how Texas ranked across a few key metrics:

38 th – Executive Positions Gap

– Executive Positions Gap 22 nd – Work Hours Gap

– Work Hours Gap 42 nd – Educational Attainment Gap (among Advanced Degree Holders)

– Educational Attainment Gap (among Advanced Degree Holders) 15 th – Entrepreneurship Rate Gap

– Entrepreneurship Rate Gap 43rd – Political Representation Gap

Here are the 10 best states for women’s equality in the nation:

New Mexico Nevada California New York Vermont West Virginia Hawaii Maine Massachusetts Michigan

Methodology: WalletHub officials compared all 50 states across 17 different metrics measuring gender equality, including the pay gap between female and male executives and disparities in unemployment rates for men and women.

For the full report, visit WalletHub.