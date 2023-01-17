DALLAS (KDAF) — If you wanted another reason to love Texas, then you may need to look toward its roadways.

Yes, that’s right. Texas is one of the best states in the nation to drive in, that’s according to a new study from WalletHub.

The study ranked all 50 states based on which states were the best and world places to drive in the nation, and Texas ranked 7th overall. Not bad!

Texas ranks exceptionally high in the nation thanks to its low gas prices, a high number of car dealerships and great access to auto-repair shops. In fact, Texas has the lowest average gas prices in the country.

Here’s how Texas ranked across other metrics, with 1 best the best and 50 being the worst:

5 th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 1 st – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 22 nd – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 2 nd – Car Dealerships per Capita

– Car Dealerships per Capita 23rd – Change in Traffic Fatality Rate

How did Texas stack up amongst the greats? Here are the top 10 best states to drive in the nation, according to the report.

Iowa Georgia Ohio Oklahoma North Carolina Idaho Texas Tennessee Kansas Indiana

For the full report, visit WalletHub.