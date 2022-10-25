Texas State Flag waving in the wind during a Perfect Blue Sky day high on a perfect Flag pole

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a ton of people moving around the country, looking for the best place to call home; and when looking for a new home, it’s important to pick a safe one.

A new report commissioned by WalletHub has ranked every state in the country, based on which states were the most and least safe; and it doesn’t fare well for Texas.

According to the report, the Lone Star State is the 4th least safe state in the nation, citing high amounts of death due to climate disasters and the lowest share of uninsured people in the nation.

So which states are the safest states?

Vermont Maine New Hampshire Utah Hawaii Massachusetts Connecticut Minnesota Washington Rhode Island

Here’s how Texas ranked in some of the study’s key metrics (1=Safest; 25=Avg.):

31 st – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

– Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 29 th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

– Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita 33 rd – Assaultsper Capita

– Assaultsper Capita 43 rd – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

– Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita 26 th – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

– Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers 36 th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

– Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel 17 th – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

– Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita 38 th – Sex Offenders per Capita

– Sex Offenders per Capita 50th – Share of Uninsured Population

For the full report, click here.