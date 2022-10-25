DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a ton of people moving around the country, looking for the best place to call home; and when looking for a new home, it’s important to pick a safe one.
A new report commissioned by WalletHub has ranked every state in the country, based on which states were the most and least safe; and it doesn’t fare well for Texas.
According to the report, the Lone Star State is the 4th least safe state in the nation, citing high amounts of death due to climate disasters and the lowest share of uninsured people in the nation.
So which states are the safest states?
- Vermont
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- Utah
- Hawaii
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- Minnesota
- Washington
- Rhode Island
Here’s how Texas ranked in some of the study’s key metrics (1=Safest; 25=Avg.):
- 31st – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
- 29th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita
- 33rd – Assaultsper Capita
- 43rd – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita
- 26th – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers
- 36th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel
- 17th – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita
- 38th – Sex Offenders per Capita
- 50th – Share of Uninsured Population
For the full report, click here.