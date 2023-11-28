The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — While credit card fraud is at an all-time high in Dallas, at least Texans don’t have to worry about being impacted by retail crime.

A new Forbes Advisor report warns of organized retail crime (ORC) becoming a trend for retailers across the nation. The National Retail Federation reported that retailers felt that ORC was a higher priority in 2023 than in 2022 (78.1%).

The report analyzed all 50 states and the District of Columbia to find which areas are the most and least affected by retail crime, and Texas ranked as the 10th least impacted.

The survey also revealed that the vast majority of small business retailers nationwide have experienced theft at their stores (90%) and 83% said they believe retail theft is at least a somewhat major issue.

Up north, Washington state ranks as the most impacted by retail crime, and Wyoming is the least impacted, according to the study.

