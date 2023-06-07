DALLAS(KDAF)—It is clear that Texans love themselves, but why? Do they love the cowboy boots, the Texan accent, or something else?

Texas is known for its legendary cowboy culture, its large cities, its diverse landscapes, its delicious Tex-Mex cuisine, and its strong southern hospitality.

It is also famous for its cattle and oil industry, its rodeos, its music, and its unique Texan culture. An animal information website, A-Z Animals, listed 25 things Texans love about themselves. A-Z animals said, “The food, history, wildlife, and culture are so unique that the state is renowned throughout the world”.

The top 25 things Texans love about themselves:

Texas is known for its size above all else Personal Freedoms and Independence Texas is also for Hot foods NASA Trains and Launches Astronauts from Houston Massive Ranches The Alamo Country Music State Fairs Embracing Guns Rattlesnakes Abound Drilling for Oil The State has a profound love of football Automobile Manufacturing Barbeque Food Cowboys Blazing Hot Weather Blazing Hot Weather The Assassination of President Kennedy Museum Rodeos National Park System Cultural Integration The Texas-Mexico Border debate Large Universities Large Church Congregations Large sports venues Texas is known for hunting