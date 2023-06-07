DALLAS(KDAF)—It is clear that Texans love themselves, but why? Do they love the cowboy boots, the Texan accent, or something else?

Texas is known for its legendary cowboy culture, its large cities, its diverse landscapes, its delicious Tex-Mex cuisine, and its strong southern hospitality.

It is also famous for its cattle and oil industry, its rodeos, its music, and its unique Texan culture. An animal information website, A-Z Animals, listed 25 things Texans love about themselves. A-Z animals said, “The food, history, wildlife, and culture are so unique that the state is renowned throughout the world”.

The top 25 things Texans love about themselves:

  1. Texas is known for its size above all else
  2. Personal Freedoms and Independence
  3. Texas is also for Hot foods
  4. NASA Trains and Launches Astronauts from Houston
  5. Massive Ranches
  6. The Alamo
  7. Country Music
  8. State Fairs
  9. Embracing Guns
  10. Rattlesnakes Abound
  11. Drilling for Oil
  12. The State has a profound love of football
  13. Automobile Manufacturing
  14. Barbeque Food
  15. Cowboys Blazing Hot Weather
  16. Blazing Hot Weather
  17. The Assassination of President Kennedy Museum
  18. Rodeos
  19. National Park System
  20. Cultural Integration
  21. The Texas-Mexico Border debate
  22. Large Universities
  23. Large Church Congregations
  24. Large sports venues
  25. Texas is known for hunting