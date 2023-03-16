DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas shoppers will soon be able to shop till they drop at more Zara stores!

Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Zara’s parent company called Inditex, announced 30 more Zara stores will open across the country.

These stores are part of the company’s plan to expand its footprint in the retail market. Looks like Frisco is about to become a lot more stylish! Since one of those stores will be located there.

Maceiras said the stores will open in 2025, and at least a dozen stores already open will be revamped.

The CEO released the entire list of locations where the new Zara will be located. According to the list, Houston. San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas are all getting at least one store.