DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas’ iconic heat is here. This week, North Texans will see highs in the 90s and if you’re not careful, you could be in danger of heat exhaustion.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has released a guide with some helpful tips on staying safe in the heat on Twitter.

Some of their tips include:

Never leave people or pets alone in a closed car

Drink plenty of water

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Spend time in air conditioning and in shade

