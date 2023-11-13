The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese.

To determine where obesity and overweight most dangerously persist, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

Texas ranks 8th among all 50 states as the most overweight and obese, falling behind Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and West Virginia.

For more information, see the full report from WalletHub.