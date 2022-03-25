DALLAS (KDAF) — This year marks 25 years since the release of the classic film Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez, which came out in 1997, and it will be re-released in theaters to celebrate.

According to the official Facebook page for Selena, the film will be available in theaters nationwide on April 7 for fans to get the chance to experience the wonder of seeing the film in theaters again.

The film details the life and tragic death of Texas icon, often referred to as the “Queen of Tejano”, Selena, played by Jennifer Lopez. Selena was tragically killed by Yolanda Saldívar in 1995, who fatally shot the singer in Corpus Christi on the morning of March 31.

Saldívar was the president of Selena’s fan club and was confronted by Selena’s family just before she murdered her for allegedly embezzling money from Selena’s fans.

Shortly after her death, her birthday, April 12, was dedicated as Selena Day in Texas.

Jennifer Lopez commemorated the film’s 25th anniversary on Twitter, saying, “What a very special day … we’re celebrating 25 years of SELENA! 🌹 Today we celebrate and honor Selena’s legacy and music. This movie means so much to me … Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her.”