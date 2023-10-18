The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s still not too late to get your fright on! Support Texas filmmakers and artists at the Texas Horror Cult Festival.

The festival will take place at the historic Texas Theatre on Oct. 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Prepare to be captivated by the eerie and thrilling world of horror as talented film teams from across Texas unveil their spine-tingling creations. They’ve toiled relentlessly for 6 weeks, crafting their very own bone-chilling short films, and now, it’s time to witness their horrors on the BIG screen!” the event read.

The festival will feature 16 different short films and a few spooky characters on the premises. You can get your tickets here.