DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole.

However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a delicious dip at your table? No? Well, once you witness it and taste it firsthand, you’ll never, ever go back. But first, we need to let you know it’s time now to celebrate the glorious holiday that is National Guacamole Day!

NationalToday says, “Guacamole originated as a Mexican side dish. Due to its health benefits and great flavor, guacamole has grown in popularity throughout the world, especially in the United States and Canada. Now there’s guacamole fusion. Look for it on salads, as sandwich spread and even on pizza!”

So, where can you go to get this hyped-up tableside guacamole? Good thing is that Yelp recently put together a report of the top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada!

Naturally, the great state of Texas made the list:

Yelp said, “Yes, we know guac is extra. And while we’re at it, let’s elevate the experience with tableside service – because the only thing better than guacamole is tableside guacamole.”